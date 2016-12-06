Mayor, city reach settlement

The City of Wapakoneta and Mayor Tom Stinebaugh have reached an agreement to settle Stinebaugh's federal lawsuit against the city. The Wapakoneta City Council held first reading on an ordinance authorizing the city to settle the suit. A motion to suspend the rules and pass the ordinance Monday night was defeated. More information is in today's print edition of the Wapakoneta Daily News. The lawsuit was filed Jan. 19, 2014 in United States District Court for the Northern District of Ohio, Western Division at Toledo. The suit named the city, former Safety-Service Director William Rains and former Wapakoneta Fire Chief Kendall Krites as defendants, claiming they violated his First Amendment rights of the Constitution of the United States. Stinebaugh’s claim was based on conversations he had with city council members in 2012, in which he expressed his opinion against the city’s purchase of a new fire truck. The city maintained that Stinebaugh, a fire department captain at the time, had not followed the appropriate chain of command.