MARIA STEIN — The Waynesfield-Goshen girls lost their season opener Tuesday, falling 51-25 in a nonleague contest to host Marion Local.

Aubrey Biederman led the Lady Tigers with 10 points, 9 rebounds, and 10 blocks.

For Marion Local, Heidi Rethman had 15 points, Alana Pohlman had 12, and Kara Evers scored 11.

