Manor honors its volunteers
By:
Rebecca Lapp
Wednesday, April 19, 2017
WAPAKONETA, OH
The Wapakoneta Manor showed its appreciation for its valued volunteers with its annual volunteer appreciation lunch Tuesday at 1 p.m. at the Manor.
This year’s appreciation lunch was a little different than previous years. Instead of taking the volunteers out to eat at a different location, the Manor hosted a pizza party with refreshments at the facility.
