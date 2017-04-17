Manny & Maddux muffle Cougars

A four-run outburst in the second inning and a shut-down relief outing powered the Wapakoneta Redskins past the Van Wert Cougars Saturday afternoon in Western Buckeye League action at the baseball diamond at Wapakoneta.

Senior pitcher Maddux Liles picked up the win by pitching the last 3 2/3 innings of relief to help the Redskins nail down a 6-1 win and continue their perfect season in the WBL at 4-0. They are 10-2 overall, while the Cougars fall to 1-2 in the WBL and 10-2 overall.

The complete story of the Redskins' win can be found in Monday's edition of the Wapakoneta Daily News.