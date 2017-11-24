Man gets six years in murder case

A Missouri man accused in the November killing of Ryan Vanbuskirk of Wapakoneta was sentenced Wednesday to six years in prison.

Rione Gray, 22, of Florissant, Mo., accepted a change of plea agreement in October.

Rione Gray, was originally charged with murder with firearm specifications, an unclassified felony; involuntary manslaughter with gun specifications, a first-degree felony; and aggravated robbery with firearm specifications, also a first degree felony, by a grand jury in Allen County in June 15.

Gray agreed to plead guilty to Involuntary manslaughter, a third degree felony and the state dropped the murder and aggravated robbery charges.

The charges come from a shooting in the 700 block of Catalpa Ave, Lima on Nov. 21, 2016 that left Vanbuskirk, 25, dead. The shooting was a result of a drug deal that turned violent.

Police found VanBuskirk, 35, in the tree lawn in response to a call about a man down and shots being fired. VanBuskirk was transported to Lima Memorial Hospital, but died of his injuries.

Gray was captured earlier this year in the St. Louis area and transferred back to Allen County and arraigned in Lima Municipal Court. He was...

For more on this and other stories, pick up a copy of The Wapakoneta Daily News.