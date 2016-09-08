Magnets to raise awareness

The Auglaize County Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) is hoping to raise awareness of emergency preparedness with new magnets to be handed out to county residents.

Members of the LEPC’s Public Information and Education committee talked about the magnets at the LEPC’s bimonthly meeting Wednesday.

The magnets are 5 by 7 inches in size and list precautions that should be taken in the event of a tornado, flood, fire or Shelter-in-Place for a chemical release, LEPC member Erica Preston said. The committee had 5,000 magnets printed and plans to hand them out at different events and locations across the county.

“Hopefully (we can) get (the magnets) out to a majority of the county citizens just to make more of an impact on the community,” Fisher said.

