Magic at the elementary school

Kerry Kazaam made another visit to Wapakoneta Elementary School with his message of keeping safe.The students appeared amazed by “the safety magician,” as his unique blend of comedy and magic introduced and reinforced safety guidelines.While Kazaam was performing his magic in the auditorium, recent Wapakoneta High School graduate Micah Ni-col was making magic upstairs in a fourth grade classroom.

To read more, see Tuesday's edition of the WDN.