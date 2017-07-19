Lodging tax request sparks debate

The Wapakoneta City Council’s Tourism Commission met Monday, just prior to the regular council meeting.

The committee took no action on the requests it considered Monday, however, Commission Chair Dan Lee reported to council that the commission seeks clarification on why one of its recent requests was turned down.

The specific request was for funds sought by a sub group of the 2019 Committee. The 2019 Committee is working on events celebrating the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing. The subgroup, one of several subgroups of the 2019 Committee, is working on making the exits off Interstate 75 more attractive and welcoming to visitors.

The subgroup submitted an application to the Tourism Commission and requested funding to cover the cost of a boundary and topographic survey for Exit 111 off Interstate 75. This would be on the southbound side.

The commission approved the request and brought it to council on June 5, where it was recommended that not more than $3,150 would be spent on the survey. The measure failed...

