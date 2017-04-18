Lodging tax helps fund ad venture

The Wapakoneta City Council continued its support for attracting more people to the city Monday night as it approved $2,000 of lodging tax funds for the Discover Wapakoneta brochure.

The brochure is primarily funded with ad sales. The additional funding from the lodging tax will allow for more copies to be printed and distribution to be broadened.

The lodging tax commission approved the application and recommended the application be approved by council.

