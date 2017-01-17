Lodging tax to fund new chairs at WaterPark
By:
TOM WEHRHAHN
Tuesday, January 17, 2017
WAPAKONETA, OH
Although Monday’s legislative agenda was light, there was no lack of discussion.
Second Ward Councilman Dan Lee reported on the Tourism Advisory Commission he chairs. The commission re-evaluated its position on funding chairs for the WaterPark and decided to recommend council fund the $3,000 request for new chairs.
At-Large Councilman Randy Fisher reminded Lee that he believes council should... For more on this story see Tuesday's copy of the Wapakoneta Daily news.
Category: