Locals, school come together for Lifted Up

The Performing Arts Center was the scene of Lifted Up: A Night of Praise in Wapak. The evening was meant to draw in locals and pray to show support for people in the community who may be in need or suffering.

The night began with Joshua Steinke coming out to say a few words to those in attendance and giving thanks to the Wapakoneta City Schools and administration for allowing the event to be held in the center.

The eight member band, consisting of locals from different churches, performed a number of spiritually uplifting songs through the night. These songs included “God Is On The Move,” “In the Name of Jesus,” “You’re a Good, Good Father,” and “Break Every Chain.” Each song moved the audience and had them singing along.

