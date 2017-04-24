Locals earn honors at national contest

Two second graders from Waynesfield-Goshen Elementary School, Makenna Shaw and Dylan McGuire, placed first and third in their age group in a national letter-writing contest. The Gilder-Lehrman Institute of American History's Dear George Washington letter-writing contest was open to all affiliated schools across the nation, grades second through fifth, and membership is free.

Deb Johns, guided reading and guided math teacher at Waynesfield-Goshen Elementary, had used the letter contest as a project for the 10 students in her guided reading class. Six of these projects were submitted to the contest. Out of those six, two placed nationally.

