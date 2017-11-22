Local women hurt in Mercer crash

A Wapakoneta woman was injured in a two vehicle crash near Celina on Sunday. Her two passengers, both from Waynesfield, were also injured.

Sara Rentz, of Wapakoneta, was driving northeast on state Route 197 when she made a slight turn to the right and lost control of her vehicle. She then crossed into the opposing lane and struck a westbound vehicle driven by Michael Hay, of Celina.

Barbara Wood, of Waynesfield, was a passenger in Rentz’s vehicle. She was ejected as a result of the crash. The second passenger in Rentz’s vehicle was Mariah Lender, also of Waynesfield.

According to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, all were transported to area hospitals. The nature of their injuries was not available.