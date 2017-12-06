Local volunteers bring Christmas cheer to veterans

For almost two decades, a group of men and women have been volunteering their time and more to veterans who are patients at the Dayton VA Hospital. For some, it will be the only Christmas they have. This year’s dinner is on Saturday.

The beneficiaries of the program are in the Alzheimer’s ward and the annual event includes a complete Christmas dinner, live Christmas carols, music and gifts for all patients. The focus this year is on lap blankets for all the patients.

The effort is spearheaded by Freedom’s Colors, which is the same organization that helps organize the Veterans Day program at the middle school, conducts the local Wreaths Across America and put on the military display during the St. Joe Festival.

Ahead of Saturday’s event, Freedom’s Colors is seeking help with donations. Items include sweat pants and shirts, socks and underclothes, T-shirts and lap blankets. Monetary donations are also welcome. Donations can be arranged with Freedom’s Colors Chairman Ralph Reynolds, 419-230-1517.

Reynolds said any items left over after the dinner are brought to...

