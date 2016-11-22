Local man shot in Lima dies at hospital

A local radio station is reporting that Ryan VanBuskirk, 35, of Wapakoneta, died at Lima Memorial Hospital on Monday after being shot. Police found VanBuskirk in the tree lawn in the 700 block of Catalpa Street in response to a call about a man down and shots being fired. The Lima Police Department could release no further information as the official report has not been completed and approved and a call to the detective in charge of the case has not been returned. Further information will be provided as it becomes available.