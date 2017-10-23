Local equestrian rides her way to top 10 at Quarter Horse Congress

Gracie Casebolt, an eighth grader at Wapakoneta High School, recently competed at the Quarter Horse Congress in Columbus last week. Casebolt, an avid 4-H member, finished seventh out of 41 competitors in the National Reining Horse Association (NRHA) 13 and under reigning competition.

Her score of 209.5 earned her near equal marks across the panel of three judges. A score of 210 is widely considered to be a perfect score.

Casebolt competed against stiff competition, as The All American Quarter Horse Congress attracts the very best from around the country. The Congress takes place every year in Columbus and draws in over 23,500 entries and 650,000 people to the Columbus area.

Casebolt has been showing