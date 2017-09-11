Local crew heads south

A group of 20 men left Sunday morning to face what is now Tropical Storm Irma and repair any damage the storm caused in Florida’s capital city, Tallahassee.

Eric Schroeder and Jeff Tester are representing Wapakoneta’s Electric Department on the mission.

As of 7:25 Monday morning, 21,000 people were without power in Tallahassee, a city with a population of about 377,000.

“The call came in to AMP (American Municipal Power),” according to Wapakoneta Mayor Tom Stinebaugh, “and then AMP contacted its members and we agreed to help.”

Stinebaugh said the workers are expected to stay in Florida for 10-12 days.

“If they need more help, Eric and Jeff will return and two more of our workers will go down,” Stinebaugh said . . .

