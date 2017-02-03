Local church welcomes guest workers

St. Joseph Catholic Church on Thursday celebrated the Feast of Our Lady of Candelaria as a way to welcome the guest workers from Golden Fresh Farms to Wapakoneta.

Rachel Barber, who helped lead the effort, explained how they came up with the idea to do this special dinner.

"We were trying to think of ways to express welcome to the guest workers who are here working at Golden Fresh Farms, setting up the greenhouse so that Golden Fresh can get going, and we knew that for Epiphany, one of the customs is Rosca de Reyes."

Rosca de Reyes is a special cake that is part of Spanish Catholic tradition, during which Christians ... For more on this story pick up a copy of Friday's WDN