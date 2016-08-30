Local artist to display work at Cloud Nine

While Jeff Doseck may have changed his style of photography over the years, his passion for the form of art has stayed constant.

Doseck, who began carrying around a camera at the age of 11, said initially he took a lot of landscape photos, but now he enjoys photographing what he calls “grunge” – old buildings or ones that are torn up or under construction. Doseck is gearing up to have around 18 pieces of his artwork on display at Cloud 9.

Cloud 9 displays several local artists' work for about two months at a time. The restaurant has been doing this for several years now. It's Doseck's hope that this will allow people to realize how many talented artists there are locally.

Doseck's work can be seen in the restaurant beginning Thursday. An opening reception will be held Sept. 11 from 1 to 3 p.m.

