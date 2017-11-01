Lifted Up returns

Lifted Up is coming back.

The community worship event will be held this year from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Friday at the Wapa Theatre.

“Lifted Up” s a community-wide movement of believers in Christ who desire to see our community revived,” said organizer Joshua Steinke in a news release. This will be the second annual Lifted Up event held in the Wapakoneta Community.

Community and societal issues, such as depression, suicide and drug addiction, prompted the creation of Lifted Up, a Night of Praise in Wapak.

The first event was held Aug. 27, 2016 in the Wapakoneta High School Performing Arts Center.

“Last year we saw more than 350 people come together at the Wapakoneta High School to pray for our community, to unite in prayer, to worship Jesus, and to encourage one another,” Steinke said.

Appearing again is the Citywide Worship Team.