LifeTeens get 'Back to Basics'

A group of local teens took a unique approach for Veterans Day.

The LifeTeen group from St. Joseph Catholic Church gathered at the former St. Joseph School in Wapakoneta on Wednesday evening for a "Back To Basics" night.

A number of local veterans were on hand to help with the evening's program.

The night began with the presentation of colors by the color guard from Wapakoneta VFW Post 8445, followed by a meal as the gym temporarily became a "mess hall."

Two songs were then sung by the LIfeTeen group.

The teens were then divided into "platoons" and took part in a physical challenge, with an obstacle course consisting of a rope wall, going through a set of tires and in between rungs of a ladder, and crawling under sawhorses. A tug of war was held as well.

Current and past veterans were introduced and recognized for their service. The evening was dedicated to the memory of Diane Craft, a member of St. Joseph who was greatly involved with youth, including the planning for this event, who died Oct. 30.

The students were then presented with dog tags with the phrases...