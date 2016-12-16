Library's Winter Reading Program to begin

The Auglaize County Library’s Winter Reading program is here.

The program begins Monday and continues through Feb. 11, and is available at all branches of the Auglaize County Library system.

According to the library website, all ages and types of families are welcome to participate.

The program allows you to be rewarded for reading and spending time together as a family this winter.

All you have to do to participate is visit any library branch and pick up a playing sheet. Each sheet contains challenges listed in a table of squares. Family members work together to complete a challenge and then initial each square they complete. Families that finish 18 of the 30 squares in any order may bring the sheet back to the library and be entered for a chance to win prizes.

