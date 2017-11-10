Library seeks one-way alleys

The Wapakoneta City Council’s Streets and Alleys Committee met Thursday to discuss the alleys around the city’s branch of the Auglaize County Library.

The library is in the process of renovating its facility, and the final phase of that project will include a redesigned parking lot and a new sidewalk.

That’s where the city comes in.

Library Director Beth Steiner addressed the committee and explained that improved safety is the goal.

“Currently all of our parking is in the center. Every person that gets out of their cars has to cross traffic, and we have many children that frequent the library,” Steiner said. “So we’re putting parking right next to the library.

The library is also planning for a drive-through in the former garage that will be available at the east-west alley on the library’s south side.

Councilor’s examined... For more on this and other stories, pick up a copy of The Wapakoneta Daily News.