Levy, Graf, Dunlap, Campbell get nod

Wapakoneta’s wish came true Tuesday as residents voted to raise the city’s income tax to 1.5 percent. Also, three of the five Republicans vying for three At-Large seats on city council will move ahead: Incumbent Dan Graf, along with challengers Terry Campbell and Chad Dunlap, will face off in November against Democrat Rodney Metz. Metz was recently appointed to fill the seat vacated by Randy Fisher, who resigned due to a move outside the city. Challenger Bill Laney and incumbent Rachel Barber fell short of enough votes to move ahead.

