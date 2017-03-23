Lenten lunch centers in the Good Shepherd

Wednesday's Lenten service, conducted by the Wapakoneta Ministerial Association and hosted at St. Joseph Catholic Church at noon, was led by First English Lutheran Church, with Reverend Neil Brady delivering the message. First English Lutheran Church also provided and served the meal.

The topic for this week was "I am the Good Shepherd" from John 10:11-18, continuing the series on Jesus' various "I am" statements in the gospel of John. Rev. Brady's message focused on Jesus' role as the Good Shepherd and our roles in spreading the gospel, but not trying to take God's place as the shepherd.

"God does not call us to be a shepherd, for there is but only one shepherd, the Good Shepherd, Jesus Christ," Rev. Brady said.

For the full story, pick up a copy of Thursday's edition of the WDN.