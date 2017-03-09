Lent worship service focuses on 'the light'

The Wapakoneta Ministerial Association conducted its second Lenten service at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Wednesday at noon.

The topic of the service was "I am the Light of the World," as the series continues on the different "I am" statements of Jesus in the gospel of John. Pastor Mark Bauer of St. Mark's Lutheran Church delivered the message. The other participants in the service were Pastor Bob Gibson of Trinity Lutheran Church in Moulton and Rachel Barber as organist. The noon meal was provided by members of St. Mark's Lutheran Church and Trinity Lutheran Church.

The service began with a call to worship, a hymn and several scripture readings, including verses from Psalm 27, 1 John 1, John 8 and John 12. Pastor Bauer followed with his meditation on Jesus as the light of the world.

