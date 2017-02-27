Lent offers sermons, exercise

Wednesday is Ash Wednesday, which officially marks the first day of Lent. Many will give up something they love for the next forty days but there are many things going on to help fill that hole.

The Wapakoneta Ministerial Association will sponsor the annual Lenten Lunches at St Joseph Catholic Church.

Starting at noon on Wednesdays in Lent, a different speaker from a churches will provide a sermon. The theme this year is “Jesus said ‘I am …’” as the focus of their sermons.

For the full story, see Monday's edition of the WDN.