Lament named teacher of the year

WAYNESFIELD — Waynesfield-Goshen teacher Kathy Lament was recognized as the 2017 Teacher of the Year for State Board of Education District 1 at Wednesday evening's regular board of education meeting.

State Board of Education member Ann Jacobs was present. Superintendents and principals are encouraged each year to nominate an exemplary teacher in the spring for selection in the fall, she said. She pointed out that Superintendent Chris Pfister submitted a good application for Lament, who is a math teacher.

“I just want to say that this award goes to people with expectations,” Jacobs said. “I think that's one commonality that I've seen out of all these teachers, is that they all care a lot about their students.”

Jacobs presented Lament with a certificate and congratulated her. Lament thanked Pfister for the nomination. She has served Waynesfield-Goshen High School for the last 14 of her 29 years of teaching, a news release states.

