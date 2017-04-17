Lady 'Skins, Wildcats split wild doubleheader

Wapakoneta had a tough weekend as the Lady Redskins traveled to Napoleon to take on the Wildcats in a non-conference softball doubleheader Saturday and came away with a split, having to come from behind to beat the Wildcats, 7-6, in the opener, then watching as Napoleon scored eight runs in the final two innings to shock the Redskins, 12-11, in the nightcap.

