Lady Skins don't get winded, make it to district finals

It has been said that in every life, some rain must fall. In the case of the Wapakoneta softball team, that could be amended to some wind must blow.

The Redskins had to fight off both Bryan and a stiff 20-MPH wind blowing straight in from right-center field during their OHSAA Division II Miller City District semifinal Wednesday, eventually downing the Golden Bears, 10-0, in five-innings.

Don’t get the idea that Wapak was blasting the ball all over the place. Megan Fisher, who went the distance in the circle for the ‘Skins, led off the bottom of the first with a line drive that went to the fence in left-center. After that, the wind knocked down everything that was hit five feet of the ground.

The only hit allowed by Fisher in the game was a second-inning triple down the right field line by Bryan’s Gorzelanczyk. Savannah Oen thought she had a bead on the ball, but the wind got hold of it and it and it sank like the Titanic and got by Oen before rolling into the corner.

Fisher struck out the next batter then picked off a line-drive to strand the runner at third, but the Bears could certainly sympathize with Oen’s plight. Three of the Redskins’ hits would have ordinarily been lazy fly balls had it not been for the gale force wind in the batters’ faces. The balls simply died in flight, landing softly near the edge of the infield and the grass and five feet away from any Bryan defender.

The Redskins pounded out 11 hits, all singles save Fisher’s lead off double and Oen’s laser down the left field line for another two-bagger. Oen ended the game with two of the Skins hits, three RBI and two runs scored.

Lexi Jacobs made a beautiful catch at short to rob a Bryan batter of a clean hit and continued her red hot streak at the plate with two hits and three RBI, including one on her sac bunt in the bottom of the fifth that gave the ‘Skins their 10th run and with it the game. Blasia Moyler went 1-for-2 at the plate, but scored three runs —including the game winner —and did her usual outstanding job at backstop for head coach Bill Sammons.

Now comes Napoleon, a team that Wapakoneta played in a double header April 15. The Wildcats are only one of two teams that have reached double digits in runs against the ‘Skins this season — Spencerville was the other — as Wapak won the opener, 7-6, and dropped the nightcap, 12-11.

Third-seeded Napoleon thumped #2 Defiance, 12-1, in the other semifinal played Tuesday.