Lady 'Skins continue to shine, win Div. II opener

Wapakoneta started its quest for postseason glory Friday as the Lady Redskins notched an 11-1, six-inning win over Van Wert in the opening round of the Division II Miller City District softball Tournament.

The top-seeded Lady Redskins advance to play #4 Bryan in the district semifinals at Miller City Wednesday. Bryan knocked off Celina, 4-3, in eight innings Friday to make it into the semis.

Wapak's left fielder Brooke Schlenker stuffed what might have been the first run of the game as, with her back to the infield, she went up top to rob the first batter of the game of an extra base hit. The next batter singled, but it went for nil thanks to Schlenker's Willie Mays imitation Megan Fisher retiring the next two natters.

Wapak no-hit Van Wert in their first meeting this year, but the Cougars were having none of that Friday as they collected five hits on their night.

The Redskins collected 11 hits. with Savannah Oen getting three of those knocks, while Socorro Cerda had a two-RBI double and scored two runs. Fisher also had two hits and Lexi Jacobs had two RBI for the winners.

Fisher went the distance in the circle for the Redskins, striking out 10 and handing out four freebies, including three in the sixth inning alone.

Wapakoneta and Bryan will hook up at Miller City High School Wednesday, with the first pitch scheduled for 5 p.m.