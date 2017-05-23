Lady 'Skins bow out in District Final

There’s a old, old saying when it comes to ball games that are played on a diamond: Ya gotta hit ‘em where they ain’t.

Wapakoneta was unable to follow through on that maxim Monday as they Redskins hit the ball well, but hit the ball right at the Napoleon defense in a 4-1 loss to the Wildcats in the OHSAA Division II District Finals at Miller City.

“We hit the ball well all night, but we hit it right at (Napoleon),” Wapakoneta head coach Bill Sammons said. “We couldn’t find the holes.”

The Redskins struck out only four times in 28 total plate appearances and were issued only three walks, meaning that they put the ball in play in 21 at bats, but managed only seven hits, all singles.

It looked as if Wapak was going to get things rolling in the first when with one out Grace Jolly, Blasia Moyler and Savannah Oen collected three straight singles, with Jolly scoring on Lexi Jabobs’ sac fly to left field.

But that would be the last time the Redskins would dent the plate in the game. Pitcher Megan Fisher managed to keep the Wildcats off the scoreboard for the first five innings, but Napoleon finally got to her in the bottom of the sixth, scoring four runs, the last two coming of the bat of the Wildcats’ Missy Smith, who connected on a home run to center field to make the score 4-1.

The Redskins got two runners on in the top of the seventh following a single by Brooke Schlenker and a walk by Blasia Moyler, but the Napoleon pitcher induced three fly balls for three outs, closing the door in the Redskins and their season.

But by any measurement, the Lady Redskins had a remarkable season. For the second season in a row, Wapakoneta made it through the Western Buckeye League schedule without a loss and in doing so grabbed their second consecutive title. The ‘Skins closed with a 20-5 record and a perfect 9-0 in the WBL Sammons went on to say that he thinks that once the dust settles on the season and the various records are researched, he expects his Redskins to be to be making a case for the most runs scored by a team in a season and for the fewest runs allowed. Sammons also said that his seniors have won a total of 75 softball games in their four years, which he also expects to be at least a school record for a graduating class.

The Redskins also won a number of individual honors, as Moyler was named as the WBL Player of the Year, while Fisher and Oen joined her on the All-WBL 1st Team, Emma Miller made the 2nd team, Jolly earned 3rd team honors, Jacobs received an Honorable Mention and Sammons was named by his peers as the WBL Coach of the Year.

Napoleon advances to play LaGrange Keystone in the Div. II Tiffin Region semis Wednesday.