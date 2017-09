It's always best to focus on the task at hand.

Wapakoneta did that on Thursday, rallying to win game one and going on to a 3-0 sweep of visiting Bath in Western Buckeye League play.

The Lady Redskins trailed for the first half of the opening game, but came back to win 25-21. They then won 25-20 and 25-16 to complete the sweep.

