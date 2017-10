ST. MARYS – A perfect season.

The Wapakoneta Redskins varsity girls soccer team completed the program’s first perfect regular season with a 16-0 record.

With a thrilling 1-0 win against St. Marys, they also completed a perfect 9-0 season in the Western Buckeye League.

For more on this contest, purchase a copy of the Wapakoneta Daily News.