La Neta Mexican Grill opens

Hungry residents of Wapakoneta are in luck, as a brand new restaurant in town has opened its doors.

La Neta, which offers authentic Mexican cuisine, celebrated their first day last week on Nov. 1.

For owner and manager, Juan Banales, it’s been a long time coming.

“We’ve been working on it for a couple months,” Banales said. “And we’ve still got more coming.”

The restaurant sits in the shopping plaza on Bellefontaine St., just a few doors down from Aldi.

Banales, an experienced restauranteur and resident of Findlay had good reason for opening up a new business here...

