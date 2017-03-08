Kasich budget raises concerns

Local educators are wary about a provision in Governor John Kasich’s state budget proposal, which would require Ohio teachers to job shadow someone in a local business in an “externship” experience for continuing education and to renew their teaching licenses. At the same time, they doubt it will actually go through in its current form.

Kasich’s intent is to help schools connect with local business communities. Under the proposal, local school districts would be responsible for deciding what types of job experiences to provide for teachers when they need to renew their license, generally every five years. These experiences could range from one-on-one job shadowing to “teacher field trips.”

