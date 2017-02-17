K-9 unit visits elementary school

Every dog shall have his day and Friday the K-9 officer of the Waynesfield police department had his. Hunter and his handler Waynesfield Chief of Police Nathan Motter visited the 3rd graders at the Waynesfield-Goshen Elementary School to teach the children about Hunter, his job and what he means to the department.

Hunter is trained to search for drugs and artifacts and well as hunt for escaped suspects and assist in finding missing people. Chief Motter explained Hunter's commands are Czechoslovakian but he does understand some English.

