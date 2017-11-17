Jury trial set for alleged rapist

Sevenn Patrick Lowell Hurley, 16, of Botkins, was charged with rape, a first degree felony, two counts of gross sexual imposition, third degree felonies, for offenses that occurred on April 14, 2017.

The first pretrial was held Oct. 13, the second pretrial on Oct. 31 and the final pretrial set for today. A three-day jury trial is set to begin at 8:30 a.m. Dec. 11.

The remaining cases are listed alphabetically:

• Christopher David Biederman, of Lima, was charged with attempted breaking and entering, a misdemeanor of the first degree, for an offense that occurred on July 15, 2017. On Sept. 11, the indictment was transferred to Municipal Court.

• Kylee R. Close, of Spencerville, was charged with tampering with evidence, a third degree felony, and two counts of operating vehicle impaired, a first degree misdemeanor, for an offense committed on July 2, 2016. Close's hearing...

