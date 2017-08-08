Jordan visits Wapakoneta

The Wapakoneta Rotary had a special guest at their weekly lunch on Monday. U.S. Congressman Jim Jordan broke bread with the Rotary club and then spoke to them about ongoing issues.

The main topic of Jordan’s speech the failure of the Senate to repeal Obamacare. Jordan expressed his dismay at the failure of the Republican Party to pass the new health care bill that would repeal and replace Obamacare.

"What happened in the United States Senate ten days ago was very frustrating," Jordan said, "When they did not pass anything to deal with something we told the American people we were going to deal with, namely Obamacare." According to Jordan he was surprised that six senators voted against the same bill they voted for 18 months ago.

Jordan also discussed unemployment and welfare and how they need to make having a job more beneficial than being on welfare. According to Jordan people prefer to stay at home and collect welfare than get a job because it’s more beneficial to them. Jordan said he has talked with...

