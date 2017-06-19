Joining forces to fight hunger

Members of all ages from three local churches joined together Saturday morning to feed not only children in Auglaize County but children around the world.

For the tenth year, First English Lutheran Church, St. Marks Lutheran Church and Trinity Lutheran Church partnered with Kids Against Hunger to package ingredients for approximately 120,000 meals—20,000 packs with six meals inside.

The three congregations had to raise a minimum of $2,800 to host this project; however, they exceeded their goal by $2,000 by raising $4,875.

“The Lord puts it on our hearts and the people come through because they see...

