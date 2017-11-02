It's holiday cookie time

As the air chills, it seem like a good time to bake some cookies.

Saturday’s the day to bring your cookies to Cloud 9 Café for judging in the Children’s Hometown Holiday Cookie Contest.

The event is for boys and girls ages three to 14. Prizes will be available for pickup at Cloud 9 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 2.

Cookies, along with the recipe, may be brought to Cloud 9 between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday.

The judges this year are: Jim Crisp, Josh Little, Randy Fisher and John Poppe. The Junior Judge is Lincoln Hutt.

The event is organized by Sandy Schwartz and Sara Bath Wilcox, owner of Cloud 9.

Here are the rules:

• Parents, grandparents or guardians may help small children with mixing and taking cookies in and out of the oven.

• Children who are 3, 4 or 5 may submit homemade cookies they have decorated and that have not been “finished” by parents. All other age groups must participate in the entire cookie process. A recipe must accompany the cookies.

• A photo of the child creating the cookies should accompany the cookie recipe, which should be... For more on this and other stories, pick up a copy of The Wapakoneta Daily News.