Indoor track a big hit at Waynesfield-Goshen

The 2016 high school indoor track and field season is approaching and Waynesfield-Goshen is gearing up for the competition.

This is the third year that indoor track and field has been recognized as a varsity letter sport at Waynesfield-Goshen, but the school has been running it consistently since 2004 said head coach Jim Epperly.

Indoor track and field has done its fair share of growing not just at Waynesfield-Goshen, but Ohio in general.

“It’s something new that there wasn’t a lot of opportunity before because ten years ago there weren’t many colleges that had indoor track facilities,” said Epperly. “Now, almost every university has one and they open it up for high school meets.”

