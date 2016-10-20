Indians bounce 'Skins from tournament

The Wapakoneta Redskins played without a senior player who earned Western Buckeye League soccer honors annually.

The Shawnee Indians played this game with a senior player who did not appear in their first match, in which the Redskins triumphed, 1-0, in the fourth game of the season.

Like their first meeting earlier this season, one goal proved to be the difference.

This time, the Redskins lost a 3-2 decision to Shawnee during the second round of state tournament play in a varsity boys soccer match Wednesday at Ryan Field. The Indians advanced to play the St. Marys Roughriders at Elida Middle School.

