Before I Die board to gain new fame

R.J. Horwitz, the managing member of LFR Ohio Properties, which owns Blume Apartments, is dedicated to the promotion of the Before I Die artwork that graces the front lawn of the facility.

On Saturday and Sunday, Horwitz hosted what might be called a signing party and invited people to come write on the two large boards. The event ran all day both days.

He invited noted photographer C.J. Presma to chronicle the activities, which he plans to publish in a book.

Presma is founder of the Center for Photographic Studies in Louisville, Ky., and holds a National Endowment Fellowship in Photography. He is represented by Pyro Gallery in Louisville.

The boards were installed in August and several people have written comments on them.

Although he had hoped for a bigger turnout, traffic was steady as individuals and families wrote their comments.

Horwitz blames Presma for all the excitement he has for the project.

“He introduced me to the idea,” Horwitz said, noting that there are boards like this all over the world.

See the full story in the Monday, Oct. 24 edition of the Wapakoneta Daily News.