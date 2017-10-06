Husted stumps in Wapakoneta

Ohio Secretary of State and gubernatorial candidate Jon Husted, visited Wapakoneta on Tuesday to meet with constituents as part of his ongoing campaign. Craig Riedel, R-Defiance, state representative for Ohio House District 82, introduced Husted, officially endorsing him in the race for Governor, citing his conservative record, his work ethic and "the way he treats people."

Husted's opening remarks addressed the recent mass shooting in Las Vegas, in which he expressed... For more on this story and others pick up a copy of the Wapakoneta Daily News.