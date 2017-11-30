Husted joins DeWine team

Ohio Secretary of State and gubernatorial candidate John Husted stated today that State Attorney General Mike DeWine, who is also running for governor, will announce this afternoon that the two have joined forces. Husted will run with DeWine for Lieutenant Governor.

Husted cited the power of joining together for the good of the people.

“Mike and I would have fought a brutal campaign that would have left the winner bruises and broken with only a few months to rebuild in time for the general election,” Husted said in an emailed release. “We would have spent millions of dollars fighting each other rather than focusing on winning the election that really matters in November.”

More information will be published in Friday's print edition.