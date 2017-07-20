Hunlock to retire

The Wapakoneta Police Department announced Wednesday that Chief Russel L. Hunlock will retire effective Sept. 15. Chief Hunlock has been the Chief of Police since October 2009.

Hunlock's law enforcement experience spans over 27 years, 26 of them with the Wapakoneta Police Department full time.

Hunlock’s retirement will have a trickle-down effect regarding personnel, according to Mayor Tom Stinebaugh.

“His retirement will mean we will need a new chief, a new lieutenant and a new patrol officer,” Stinebaugh said.

There are three lieutenants in the department eligible to take the chief’s test. One of them, Calvin Schneider, is the most senior and will serve as interim chief until the civiil service commission can set up the chief’s test and a new chief can be selected. Stinebaugh said that process has already begun.

“Any of the three would do a good job,” Stinebaugh said.

According to a news release, Hunlock started as a Patrol Officer and was promoted to Lieutenant in February, 2008. He was the department's K-9 handler for 17 years, handling 3 dogs during that time frame. He is one of the longest running K-9 handlers in the department's history.

“Hunlock is a highly decorated officer with our agency,” the release states...

