Hunlock reflects on long career

On Sept. 15 Wapakoneta Chief of Police Russel Hunlock will officially retire. Hunlock has been serving the as a police officer for 27 years, the past seven years as chief.

During his time as an officer Hunlock said no one particular event stands out from another, but does say that he has a lot good memories from his time serving the community and a lot of times that he was able to help the community in various ways.

"Just always tried to do my best to make sure the community is safe and taken care of as much as possible,” Hunlock said.

During his time as chief, Hunlock was involved in many projects that helped the community and the department, but none that he is proud of more than the school safety program he pushed for so adamantly. Hunlock was able to get teachers and students trained in Alice, which is the active shooter response training for officers and civilians. Getting several officers from the department trained as ALICE instructors was another goal Hunlock was able to accomplish.

"Working with Keith Horner and the city schools and getting a full-time school resource officer in the schools is a big accomplishment,” Hunlock said

Hunlock also said that getting computers in the patrol cars was a big goal. The computer assists the officers and dispatchers by quickly getting officers the information they need. The computers also cut down on scanner communications that the chief says helps because criminals who listen to scanners will not be able to hear their movements.

Hunlock is also proud of the community outreach program both implemented and carried out throughout his tenure. Programs like National Night Out, which was started by Chief Webb, continues to grow and becomes stronger every year. Hunlock also mentioned the trick-or-treat outing held every year at the city building where Hunlock encourages kids to come up and meet the officers and get to know them.

"Our personnel have embraced everything, they enjoy getting out into the public and making themselves known,” Hunlock said. He also said the officers enjoy picking a theme for the trick-or-treat event and dressing up as characters. Along with other programs like the charity basketball games and starting the ERT — emergency response team — Hunlock said he is very proud of what he has been able to accomplish. . .

