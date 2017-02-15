Human trafficking close to home

This week the Auglaize County Library held a seminar about the dangers of human trafficking. Human trafficking is a crime that, to use a modern phrase, is trending upwards in the U.S. But it couldn’t be happening here in Ohio, right? Wrong, Ohio is fourth in the nation in reporting human trafficking cases, and Toledo is the number one city in Ohio for recruitment by human traffickers.

What is human trafficking? Human trafficking, according to Webster’s dictionary, is an organized criminal activity in which human beings are being treated as possessions to be controlled and exploited. There are three reasons why human trafficking is being done and why it is on the rise.

