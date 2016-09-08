Huelskamp pleads guilty in hit-skip

A Wapakoneta man who turned himself in for his involvement in a fatal hit-skip accident in May pleaded guilty in Shelby County Common Pleas Court on Friday.

Timothy J. Huelskamp of Wapakoneta was indicted with one count of not stopping after an accident, a third-degree felony, on May 19 after turning himself in to the Auglaize County Sheriff's Office on May 12. He officially pleaded guilty to the indicted charge on Friday, according to online records.

According to a news release, the incident occurred shortly before 11 p.m. May 11 in the 10000 block of Sidney Freyburg Road near Anna. The investigation revealed that Katriz M. Dilworth, 38, of Maplewood appeared to have struck a canine with her vehicle and had gotten out of her vehicle to render aid to the canine. She was then struck by a vehicle.

Dilworth was transported by Careflight to Miami Valley Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Huelskamp is set to be sentenced Oct. 25 at 2:30 p.m. in Shelby County Common Pleas Court.